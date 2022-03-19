Holi 2022: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Did Us All A Favour And Played 'Like Desis'

Priyanka and Nick. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick hosted Holi party at their LA home

The couple had a blast

The couple welcomed their firstborn in January

Keeping the trend on, Priyanka Chopra has shared glimpses of her Holi celebration with her husband Nick Jonas and in-laws. It's been four years since Nick started celebrating the festival of colours-first, they celebrated in Mumbai and last year, they celebrated in London. This year, Priyanka and Nick hosted the Holi bash at their home in Los Angeles. The new parents thought to celebrate the Holi bash at home rather than venturing out and travelling with the baby. Priyanka shared two posts on her Instagram handle, which proves the party was a big hit, and they had a blast.

In the first post, Priyanka shared several pics of herself and Nick, drenched in colours. Sharing the post, she captioned it with her movie Waqt's song, "Do me a favour.. let's play holi. Sorry. Had to! #holihai"

Next, she shared a series of videos and a few more pictures of enjoying the festival with their loved ones. In the first video, Nick calls Priyanka for a kiss and then, hits her with a balloon. In the next video, the actress is seen jumping with Nick's cousins. The post ended on a group family picture wherein we can spot Nick Jonas' parents and cousins. Sharing the post, she wrote, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi's do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours"

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January this year. However, they have yet not shared a picture or released any details about their newborn.