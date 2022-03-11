Oscar-Nominated Indian Documentary Writing With Fire Found A Fan In Priyanka Chopra

A still from Writing With Fire. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has given a shout out to the team of Writing With Fire. The actress, in her Instagram Stories, has mentioned that she “loved this movie”. She has shared a picture of the poster and wrote, “Way to go team, Writing With Fire. Congratulations on a much-deserved Oscar nomination.” She has also tagged the filmmakers. The documentary, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, got nominated for the Academy Award under the Best Documentary Feature category last month. Writing With Fire traces the journey of a vibrant community newspaper, Khabar Lahariya, from print to the digital world. The newspaper is managed by women belonging to the Dalit community in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Writing With Fire was shot over five years. Well, we must tell you that this is the first time a documentary from India has made it to the feature-length category.

Writing With Fire will be competing with Ascension, Attica, Flee, and Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) in the Best Documentary Feature category. The documentary has also bagged a number of awards at various film festivals. The makers took home two awards at the Sundance Film Festival in the US.

Now, take a look at how Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh celebrated Writing With Fire's nomination. Along with a video, Rintu Thomas wrote, “Oh My God. Writing With Fire just got nominated for The Academy Award.” The clip features the filmmakers watching the Oscar nomination. And, as soon as the name of their documentary is announced, everyone is jumping and screaming in joy. Take a look:

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27.