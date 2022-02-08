Oscars 2022: This Year's List Of Nominees

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards, were announced by TV show Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and actor-comedian Leslie Jordan across all main as well as the technical awards. This year, the Oscars are scheduled to take place on March 27 at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Last year, the ceremony took place a Los Angeles train station with no host. Another highlight of this year's Oscars is that it will have a host for the first time since 2018, reported news agency AFP. In 2019, comedian Kevin Hart pulled out of hosting the Academy Awards after homophobic tweets he made several years earlier reemerged. Since then, the Oscars have been host-less.

Meanwhile, Tamil film Koozhangal, directed by PS Vinothra, was India's official entry for the Academy Awards 2022. It failed to make the shortlist. Suriya's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham were officially included in the long list of films eligible for the Oscars 2022 but couldn't make it to the final list.

Here are all the nominees:

Best Picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director:

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car )

Best Actress:

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor:

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress:

Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor:

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Screenplay:

Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Adapted Screenplay:

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best International Feature:

Japan, Drive My Car

Denmark, Flee

Italy, The Hand of God

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score:

Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Original Song:

Be Alive- Beyonce Darius Scott (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

Down to Joy - Van Morrison (Belfast)

No Time to Die - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do - Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Documentary Feature:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short:

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Animated Short:

Affairs of the Art

Bestia Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Sound:

Belfast Dune No Time to Die The Power of the Dog West Side Story

Best Production Design:

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette) Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau) The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards) The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh) West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Best Cinematography:

Dune (Greig Fraser) Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten) The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner) The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel) West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best Makeup And Hair:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye House of Gucci Coming 2 America Cruella Dune

Best Costume Design:

Cruella (Jenny Beavan) Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini) Dune (Jacqueline West) Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira) West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Film Editing:

Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin) Dune (Joe Walker) King Richard (Pamela Martin) The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras) Tick, Tick... Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Best Visual Effects:

Dune Free Guy Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings No Time to Die Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Oscars, this year, are scheduled in March to reportedly avoid clash with February's Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, reported news agency AFP.

(With inputs from AFP)