Oscars 2022: Koozhangal Is India's Official Entry

A still from Koozhangal. (courtesy VigneshShivN)

Tamil film Koozhangal is India's official entry for the 2022 Academy Awards. The film will only be eligible for the award if it finds a place on the nomination list. Koozhangal has been produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan and it featured music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The filmmaker announced the news in a tweet and wrote: "There's a chance to hear this! "And the Oscars goes to..." Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives... Can't be prouder, happier and content." Koozhangal was picked from a list of 14 films that were compiled by a 15-member jury for a screening process for selecting India's entries. The list of the shortlisted films also included Sardar Udham, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sherni, starring Vidya Balan, among others.

The film, directed by PS Vinothraj, showcases the story of a young boy and how his equation with his violent and alcoholic father leads him on a quest to fetch back his mother. The film has been a winner of several awards at film festivals already.

There's a chance to hear this!



"And the Oscars goes to .... "



Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives ....#Pebbles#Nayanthara@PsVinothraj@thisisysr@AmudhavanKar@Rowdy_Pictures



Can't be prouder , happier & content pic.twitter.com/NKteru9CyI — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 23, 2021

The 94rd Academy Awards will be carried out in-person at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March on March 24, 2022.

India's history with the Oscar entries for the last few years were - Jallikattu, Gully Boy, Village Rockstars, Newton, Visaranani, all of which have all failed to make the Oscar shortlist. The only Indian films to have been nominated for an Oscar so far have been Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan.