Priyanka Chopra And Anthony Mackie's Action Thriller Ending Things Lands At Amazon

Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Mackie (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming action thriller Ending Things, co-starring Captain America star Anthony Mackie, has been picked up by Amazon Studios. Helmed and written by Kevin Sullivan, the film is something along the lines of James Cameron's action-comedy True Lies. As per a report in Deadline, Ending Things was acquired by the studio after a round of competitive bidding. While, the production deals are still being worked out, Priyanka will serve as an executive producer through her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

Ending Things will mark Priyanka Chopra's first project with Anthony Mackie. Talking about the storyline, the film revolves around a hit-woman who wants to get out of the assassin business. However, when she tells her business partner that she's ending their personal relationship as well, the woman realises she doesn't want to end it. What happens next is what the film is all about.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen as Sita in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick and Jada Pinkett Smith, among others. Currently, she is awaiting the release of Text For You. Also, she recently wrapped the shoot of Citadel, a much-anticipated TV series helmed by the Russo Brothers. She will also feature in an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel The Secret Daughter, co-starring Sienna Miller.

Anthony Mackie, on the other hand, recently wrapped the shoot of Desert Warrior, co-starring Ben Kingsley, Sharlto Copley and Aiysha Hart. Also, he will play Captain America in the fourth instalment of the Marvel franchise.