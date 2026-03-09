Actor Ridhima Pandit Takes Legal Action Against Vanshaj Singh After Alleged Online Threats

Actor Ridhima Pandit has filed a lawsuit against digital creator Vanshaj Singh after allegedly receiving a series of online threats from his fans.

According to reports, supporters of the content creator have been sending the actor threatening messages, including death threats, threats of sexual violence, and a barrage of abusive comments on social media.

Ridhima has now sought strict legal action against those responsible for the alleged harassment. Through her legal team, she has moved forward with a lawsuit, claiming that Vanshaj Singh's actions on social media led to his followers targeting her online.

When Did The Conflict Begin?

The conflict reportedly began after the two had a heated confrontation on the reality show The 50. Following the incident, Ridhima accused Vanshaj of cyber harassment and filed a complaint with the cyber police.

Reacting to reports about the legal action, Ridhima's team confirmed the development. Speaking to Zoom, her team said that the "news is accurate and the process is currently in motion."

How Did Vanshaj React?

After receiving the legal notice, Vanshaj Singh took to his X to react to the development. In a post that many interpreted as a warning, he wrote, "Dear Ridhima Pandit, you have no concept of the forces you have just set in motion."

dear Ridhima Pandit, you have no concept of the forces you've just set in motion. pic.twitter.com/yAnc3499YG — Vanshaj Singh (@thevanshajsingh) March 8, 2026

The creator also shared screenshots of the legal notice on his Instagram Stories.

Responding to the notice, Vanshaj wrote, "They can't and won't shut me down ever. I speak for myself and for my people, come try me all of you at once."

Meanwhile, Ridhima has also blocked Vanshaj on Instagram following the dispute.

Vanshaj Singh had earlier been eliminated from The 50 on the very first day. However, he was later brought back to the show and has since been involved in multiple controversies. The situation between the actor and the creator has now escalated into a legal battle as the alleged online threats continue to draw attention on social media.

