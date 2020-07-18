Pics From Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday Celebrations Are All Things Nice

Bhumi Pednekar shared this image. (courtesy bhumipednekar)

Highlights Bhumi shared pictures from her birthday festivities

Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her 31st birthday today

"I am so grateful for everything," wrote Bhumi

Bhumi Pednekar gave her Instafam a glimpse of her birthday festivities by sharing pictures on the photo sharing application. In the pictures, the birthday girl, with a bright smile on her face, can be seen eating a cake. In her note to self, Bhumi wrote about being "grateful" for whatever she has achieved and for all the love she has garnered over the years. She began the note saying, "As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate and grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support, to have such incredible people in my life, to be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love." She added, "To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, I am so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown. Thank you so much."

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

Meanwhile, Bhumi's sister Samiksha wished the actress on her birthday with these words: "Happy Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar. No words can explain what you mean to me - you are my world, you are my life and you are everything I need! My sugar, spice and everything nice . Keeping shining my love - you make a lot of lives brighter."

After enthralling the audiences with her acting prowess in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi featured in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, opposite Akshay Kumar , Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and Netflix's Lust Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Last year, the actress starred in several films, including Sonchiriya, Tushar Hiranandan's Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was last seen in the 2020 release Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The actress awaits the release of Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which will release on Netflix. She has also signed Durgavati, co-starring Akshay Kumar.