'You Knew Life Was Short': Bhumi Pednekar's Bittersweet Throwback Pics With Her Dad

Bhumi Pednekar's birthday wish for her dad Satish Pednekar will make you cry. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress shared a set of priceless throwback pictures on Tuesday and wrote a heart-wrenching post for her dad Satish Pednekar. Satish Pednekar died in March, 2011. In one of the pictures, a pint-sized Bhumi was seen posing for the camera while her dad Satish held her. In another picture, baby Bhumi was seen smiling at her dad. Reminiscing her childhood days with dad, Bhumi wrote an elaborate post, an excerpt of which read, "Happy birthday Papa. I miss you every day, every minute and every second... But then, I see you everywhere ... When I look at myself, my eyes are just like yours." Referring to her sister Samiksha as "Samu," Bhumi further added, "When Samu smiles, her smile is full of that same mischief... When we trouble mom, she says - you both are just like Satish. When we do some good, she says - you both are just like Satish."

Bhumi fondly remembered her days with dad Satish and added, "Every time you picked me up in life and taught me a new hack... Every time I pretended to sleep past our bedtime... Every time I sneaked out of the house which was a crime, and now I know you knew it all, you let me make my mistakes cause you knew life was short. Every cricket and football match that we watched... Every birthday of ours where you made us feel like we were gods ... Every failure of ours was celebrated and every success learned from. You taught us to love all and made us strong."

She wrapped her post saying, "Every time they say, you both are just like him, I miss you even more cause I wish you could have seen the 'you' that we have become." Read her post here:

Within minutes of posting, Bhumi's pictures were flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the pictures, Bhumi's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Bhumi this made me cry yaar. Such a champion papa. Big tight hug to you and happy bday to uncle." Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Bhumi" and added a heart emoji while Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a heart emoticon.

Bhumi keeps sharing throwback pictures of her parents on her Instagram profile. For mother's day, Bhumi shared this priceless throwback picture of mom Sumitra Pednekar with pint-sized herself and Samiksha. Take a look:

"I got it from my mumma," wrote Bhumi for a throwback picture featuring her mother. Take a look:

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the horror-thriller Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship where she shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Ashutosh Rana. She has films such as Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati to look forward to.