Here's How Bhumi Pednekar Looks After Sweating It Out At Home

Bhumi Pednekar shared this photo (courtesy bhumipednekar)

Highlights Bhumi shared a work-out selfie

"Stay motivated," she captioned her post

Bhumi features in black athleisure in the pic

Actress Bhumi Pednekar just revealed what's keeping her motivated to keep calm and carry on during the lockdown. Looks like work-out sessions are a big stress buster for Bhumi. We say this because the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress shared a work-out selfie on Instagram and captioned it: "Stay motivated." In the photo, Bhumi is in no make-up mode and sports black athleisure. Bhumi was shooting for her upcoming movie Durgavati, co-starring Akshay Kumar, when the lockdown was imposed last month. The lockdown has been extended till May 3 but Bhumi is there to keep you motivated. Here's how Bhumi Pednekar looks after she sweats it out at home:

Bhumi has also turned a baker. Here's some walnut and dates cake.

Bhumi shared a glimpse of how she has been spending her evenings in lockdown: "5 pm everyday ... same spot ... same people and a new story."

Bhumi has been reminding her Instafam to stay at home with posts like these:

Before the lockdown was imposed, Bhumi posted this message asking her fans and followers to practise social distancing: "To keep her safe is the only thing on my mind. Which means I am practising social distancing, I am self isolating my family, we are being as responsible towards our community as possible by abiding by the govt. restrictions. Please stay indoors, wash your hands, don't go to public places. If you feel you have any symptoms quarantine yourself and take immediate action. Don't feel ashamed!"

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in horror thriller Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. She has films such as Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati in her line-up.