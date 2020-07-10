Bhumi Pednekar's Work-Out Routine Summed Up In A Few Seconds. Care To Try?

Bhumi Pednekar's post work-out look (courtesy bhumipednekar)

So, that's how Bhumi Pednekar sweats it out in the gym! The 30-year-old actress got experimental with Instagram's newly introduced Reel feature and put together a quick work-out video recently. Bhumi, who often shares selfies of her post work-out look, revealed what goes on in the gym for her to get the stunning work-out glow. In the video shared by Bhumi, her work-out schedule includes the cycle exerciser, training with ball weights and having fun with hula hoops in front of the mirror. Well, Bhumi Pednekar's gym accessories also include a sanitiser because staying safe if top priority right now. If you need some work-out motivation ahead of the weekend, Bhumi Pednekar's video is just the right fix:

During the lockdown, Bollywood celebs filled up their Instagram feed with their fitness routines with Bhumi Pednekar being one among them. She described her lockdown routine in just four words in a post, which was accompanied by a mid work-out selfie: "Eat, sleep, workout, repeat," she had written.

Here's how Bhumi has been "boosting immunity":

Bhumi Pednekar is best known for her roles in films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Netflix's Lust Stories, for a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh are also some of her popular films. She was last seen in the 2020 release Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. She has films such as Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati in the line-up.