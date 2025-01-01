Advertisement

Mathias Boe Shares Unseen Pic With Taapsee Pannu From Their Registry: "A Girlfriend That Became My Wife"

Mathias Boe wrote, "A really happening year for me, one of the most eventful years of my life"

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mathias Boe Shares Unseen Pic With Taapsee Pannu From Their Registry: "A Girlfriend That Became My Wife"
Mathias Boe shared this image
New Delhi:

Former Badminton player Mathias Boe had shared an unseen picture with Taapsee Pannu from their registry ceremony before he bid adieu to 2024.

In the black-and-white picture, Mathias Boe and Taapsee Pannu can be seen signing their wedding paper. Mathias wrote an emotional note in the caption, announcing it's the year when his girlfriend became his "wife."

The caption read, "2024 is coming to an end. A really happening year for me, one of the most eventful years of my life. A girlfriend that became my wife, and a family that became bigger. I wish everyone a very happy New Year blessed with the love from your family and friend." Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe had an intimate wedding in Udaipur in March. Taapsee kept her wedding under wraps and she still hasn't shared an official wedding picture on social media.

During her appearance at Agenda Aaj Tak 2024, she shared that they had a court marriage in December 2023. She explained, "People were unaware of our wedding this year because we didn't make a public announcement. We actually got married last December. Our anniversary is coming up soon. We just signed the papers then, and if I hadn't mentioned it today, no one would have known."

According to a 2014 NDTV report, Taapsee and the badminton star  first met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013. Mathias Boe was part of the Lucknow-based team Awadhe Warriors while Taapsee Pannu was the brand ambassador of champions Hyderabad Hotshots.

Taapsee reprised her role of Rani Kashyap in the second installment of  Hasseen Dillruba, which had a release last year. She is now filming Gandhari. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Mathias Boe, Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe Taapsee Wedding
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com