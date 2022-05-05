Malaika Arora Calls Arjun Kapoor Her 'Man'. Reveals They Want A Future Together

Malaika Arora hugging Arjun Kapoor (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the favourite couples of B-town. Often they share their lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram, leaving their fans in awe. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, the actress called Arjun her man and even revealed that they both want a future together. Malaika added that she is at a place in her relationship with Arjun where they are thinking of what next. Malaika confirmed her relationship with Arjun in 2019, and ever since then, the couple has grown stronger.

Speaking to Times of India, Malaika Arora said, "Every relationship has its process, its plans and what next and where next. The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, 'Oh, I don't know'... that's not where I stand in my relationship. It's sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we're thinking of the where-next and what-next parts."

She added, "We discuss things a lot. We're on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other. We're at a mature stage where there's still room for more discoveries, but we'd love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we're damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive."

Malaika Arora concluded by saying that Arjun Kapoor gives surety and confidence. "Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it's both ways. Yes, I don't think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he's my man," she added.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are often trolled for their age gap ever since they officially confirmed their relationship. She has a son Arhaan from her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan.