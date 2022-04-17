Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Are 'Straight-Up Coupling Goals'. Actress Shares A Fan Post

Malaika and Arjun (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora, who met with a car accident a few weeks ago, made her first public appearance on Saturday at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding bash. The actress arrived at the venue with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. Soon after, her pictures with Arjun went viral on all the social media platforms. Seeing this, the actress shared a fan post on her Instagram stories and captioned it with a heart emoticon. In the post, a fan has made a collage with Malaika and Arjun's recent picture and wrote, "Malaika-e-Arjun are straight-up coupling goals." Tagging Malaika, she added, "Looking beautiful Malla on your first night out in weeks."

Here have a look:

Malaika Arora has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor since 2016. However, she made her relationship official in 2019 when she wished Arjun on his 34th birthday with an adorable post on Instagram. Since then, they keep their followers updated by sharing their love-soaked pictures or indulging in banter on Instagram.

Earlier this month on April 2, Malaika Arora met with an accident at Mumbai-Pune Expressway while returning from a fashion event in Pune. The actress was rushed to the hospital but was discharged the next day. A few days later, she shared a post thanking doctors, her fans, staff members, family and friends for taking care of her. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the dance-based reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographer Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.