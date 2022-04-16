Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding Over, Party On: Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kapoors, Bhatts On Guest List

Ranbir, Alia Marriage: Shweta Bachchan and Karan Johar at the party

It's Saturday night and if that were not reason enough to party, if a reason is needed, it's also the first weekend since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married. The newlyweds hosted a bash for their family and friends at home in Vastu, the apartment complex in Mumbai where they also held their wedding festivities. The usual suspects were on the guest list – Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor arrived with daughter Riddhima and son-in-law Bharat Sahni. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan drove in with older daughter Shaheen. See pictures here:

Shweta Bachchan was spotted in her car – her husband Nikhil Nanda is Ranbir's cousin.

Alia's mentor Karan Johar was there -wearing dark glasses at night and looking very KJo-like – as was the couple's close friend Ayan Mukerji. Ayan has directed Alia and Ranbir in Brahmastra, which is produced by Karan Johar.

Alia's group of girlfriends were there, including sisters Akansha and Anushka Ranjan.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ended weeks of rumours and speculation this week by getting married in a private ceremony in the presence of close family and friends. A mehendi ceremony was held on April 13 and the wedding ceremony took place the next day. Vastu was the venue for both.

Alia and Ranbir began dating after being cast together in Brahamastra five years ago. They made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Brahmastra, their first film together, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Alia Bhatt has already had two big releases this year in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor also has Shamshera in his lineup.