Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi 'Was Like Something Out Of A Dream'

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

We were not even over the stunning wedding pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor yet and the actress added more picture-perfect moments from the mehendi festivities on her Instagram profile. Alia captioned it: "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days... and then there are days like these."

See Alia Bhatt's post here:

The couple got married on Thursday at their house Vastu. Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating in 2018 and made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in the same year. Both the actors have been frequently spotted together and with each other's families as well. Alia made her relationship with Ranbir Instagram official in 2018. However, Ranbir, who is a social media recluse, confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend." They will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra, slated to release in September this year.