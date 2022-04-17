Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Fan Art Incorporating Rishi Kapoor In Alia-Ranbir Wedding Pic

A fan inserted Rishi Kapoor's picture (courtesy: instantbollywood)

After five years of dating, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate ceremony on April 14. While pictures and videos of the festivities show that the ceremony was filled with joy and laughter, the late Rishi Kapoor – the groom's father – was sorely missed. Posts by Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dedicated to "Kapoor Saab" were shared on the occasion, expressing just how much they missed the veteran actor. Now in a heartwarming gesture, a fan has edited the family portrait, originally shared by Riddhima, to add Rishi Kapoor's pic. The person has also uploaded a video showing the edits on Instagram. Along with it, the user wrote, "Now the frame is complete.” And, the sweet gesture had caught Riddhima's attention. She has re-shared the post on Instagram Stories, with a note of gratitude. “Love this edit. Thank you for sharing,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial/2818145514356482298/

See the fan art video here:

On Saturday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the post-wedding frame, featuring the Kapoors and Bhatts, on Instagram. In it, the newlyweds are seen with Neetu Kapoor, Bharat Sahni (Riddhima's husband), Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. In the caption, she wrote, “Family. Missed my dad so much.”

Neetu Kapoor too shared a picture with her son Ranbir Kapoor and dedicated the post to her late husband. She wrote, “This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been fulfilled.”

Following a Mehendi ceremony on April 13, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in a quaint function at home in Mumbai. The newlyweds also hosted a post-wedding bash, on Saturday, which saw several celebrities in attendance including Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Aadar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.