Ranbir Kapoor Had Alia Bhatt's Name Written In Mehendi. We're Not Crying, You're Crying

Ranbir, Alia wedding: Alia Bhatt shared this picture (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

It is safe to say that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have set wedding goals for the next few years with their intimate yet dreamy ceremony held on April 14. The power couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family, sending fans into a tizzy. While Ranbir Kapoor is happily absent from social media, Internet's favourite girl Alia Bhatt has shared a bunch of pictures of their wedding and the preceding Mehendi ceremony, on Instagram. And, among the pictures shared on Saturday by Alia as well as Neetu Kapoor is a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi. The actor chose to include his bride's name and his lucky number, 8, in his minimal design.

The pictures reveal Alia Bhatt's name enclosed in a heart with the number 8, positioned to resemble the infinity symbol, on Ranbir Kapoor's palm. In the image, Ranbir's hand makes an appearance next to Alia's smiling face.

Posting the pictures, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Mehendi Mast." See the images here:

Ranbir Kapoor is no stranger to stunning Mehendi designs. One of the most arresting visuals of the actor's cinematic journey has to be from the song Channa Mereya in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In the song, the actor, who plays the role of a heartbroken man, is showing his elaborate henna design, inspiring grooms across the country to follow suit on their big day. Interestingly, the film features Alia Bhatt in a cameo.

Now, with the minimal Mehendi at his own wedding, it looks like Ranbir Kapoor is setting another trend for grooms-to-be.In addition to the actor's Mehendi, Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8 also found a place on Alia Bhatt's mangalsutra, placed delicately above her diamond pendant. That's not all -- the infinity/8 sign made an appearance on the actress' kalire, which also featured clouds, stars, bird charms, and Mehendi.

You can spot the design in the pictures shared by Alia Bhatt on Instagram. Take a look.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, slated to release on September 9.