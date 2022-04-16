Count The Kapoors In This Family Photo From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding

A family photo of the Kapoors. (courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

The Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor wedding was a thorough family affair with only relatives and close friends in attendance. Given just how large the Kapoor clan is, the wedding seemed to be the perfect scenario to get the family under one roof. Images from the ceremony show the Kapoor-Jain family marking their presence to wish and bless the couple. And, all the special memories have been saved for posterity in the form of a family picture shared on social media by the groom's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In addition to Ranbir and Alia, the frame features Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor's siblings Randhir Kapoor and Rima Jain.

We can also spot Ranbir Kapoor's cousins Karisma Kapoor, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Arman Jain, Aadhar Jain, Nikhil Nanda and Nitasha Nanda. Shweta Bachchan, who is married to the late Ritu Kapoor's son Nikhil Nanda, is also part of the frame along with their daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Kunal Kapoor and Karan Kapoor, sons of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal also feature in the family picture.

Sharing the photo, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoticon and an evil eye amulet emoji in the caption.

Following the Kapoor-Jain family photo, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a picture from the Mehendi ceremony. Here, the couple is flanked by Ranbir Kapoor's cousins as well as nieces as they show off the intricate designs and traditional wear. Sharing the images, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “Mehendi fun.”

Seen in another post with the newlyweds are Neetu Kapoor, Bharat Sahni and Riddhima with the Bhatt family, including Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. In the caption, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “Family. Missed my dad so much,” referring to Rishi Kapoor. Replying to the post, actress Dia Mirza wrote, “Love love love to all of you.”

After dating for five years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married at the actor's residence on April 14.