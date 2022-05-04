Meet Malaika Arora's 'Forever Companion' And No, It's Not Arjun Kapoor. See Pic Inside

Malaika Arora posted this (Courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora has a loyal band of followers on Instagram all thanks to her unique social media content. Her timeline is a collection of stunning pictures, work updates and health tips that keeps fans glued to their screens. Late on Tuesday, the star shared a picture on Instagram that had all of us going “aww”. The image features her alongside her “forever companion” and before you think it is her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, we have news for you. Malaika Arora is seen in the photo with her pet dog Casper, who seems comfortable lounging with her at home. Sharing the image, she wrote, “My forever companion,” with a heart emoji and the hashtag, “Casper.”

See the image here:

Over the weekend, Malaika Arora saw fans drop compliments in her comments section after she shared several pictures of herself enjoying a lazy Sunday. In the images, she is seen goofing around on her bed, without a trace of makeup on her face. She also proudly flaunted the scar on her face caused by the injuries she sustained in an accident last month.

Sharing the post, Malaika Arora said, “My kinda Sunday silly, goofy, lazy, happy #WearYourImperfections.”

Malaika Arora opened up about the accident in a long post on Instagram recently. She wrote “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally. of course. the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most.”

Thanking her fans, she added, “I'm now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I'm a fighter and I'll be back before you know it!”

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who split in 2017, have a son named Arhaan Khan