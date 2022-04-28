Malaika Arora Is Super Chill About The Accident Scar On Her Forehead

Malaika Arora posted this (Courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

On Thursday, Malaika Arora shared a post online, in which, she is seen sipping her green juice. But what caught our attention was the scar on her forehead. Malaika Arora had met with an accident on April 2 and was injured near her eye and this is the first time when her accident scar is visible in her photos. With open hair and statement sunglasses, Malaika looked stunning and across her photo, she wrote, "Not without my green juice full of goodness n collagen."

Check out Malaika Arora's latest Instagram Story:

Screengrab from Malaika Arora's Instagram Story

On April 2, Malaika had met with an accident when she was returning to Mumbai from Pune. She had suffered minor injuries on her forehead and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai. Malaika was discharged from the hospital on April 3.

After a week, Malaika Arora had thanked her fans, friends and family members for taking care of her and praying for her. Sharing a photo, Malaika had written, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most."

"A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I'm now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I'm a fighter and I'll be back before you know it!" Malaika Arora had concluded.

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Malaika Arora has been judging various shows. At present, she is currently co-judging India's Best Dancer.