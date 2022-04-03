Malaika Arora Discharged From The Hospital. Arjun Kapoor And Sister Amrita Pay Visit

Malaika Arora. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora, who was admitted to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in a car accident on Saturday, has been discharged from the Apollo hospital. The actress returned home on Sunday morning. Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor brought the actress back home from the hospital and was spotted leaving her residence in his car. Malaika Arora met with an accident on the Mumbai Pune highway after several cars collided with her car. The actress was returning from an event in Pune on early Saturday evening with this incident took place.

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora was also spotted with her husband at Malaika's residence. Sharing an update on her sister's health, Amrita told Etimes, "She's is fine and recovering at home now."

As per a report in PTI, the 48-year-old actress was travelling with her driver and bodyguard. An MNS leader, who was travelling in the same direction, took the actress to Mumbai in his car.

The police are investigating the case, and FIR will be filed later. As per Hindustan Times, Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station said, "We have received the registration numbers of all three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently, we have made a mention of the incident and an FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault".

Malaika Arora recently returned to Mumbai from her trip to the United States of America. The actress began her journey by visiting her son Arhaan Khan in New York and later attended several events around the country.

On the work front, Malaika Arora appeared on several reality shows, including India's Best Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.