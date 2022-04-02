Actor Malaika Arora Injured In Car Accident, Admitted To Hospital

Malaika Arora is known for hosting a number of reality shows

Actor-model Malaika Arora had a car accident on Saturday afternoon when she was returning from a fashion event in Pune.

The actor suffered an eye injury in the accident, say reports, and is admitted to Apollo Hospital in Mumbai.

"She's in hospital and is stable," Amrita Arora, the actor's sister, told NDTV.

The accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune expressway when the actor's car was involved in a three-car pile up, say reports.

