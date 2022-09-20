Inside Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie's New York Diaries. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who checked into New York on Monday, shared super cute pictures of herself with daughter Malti Marie from her stay there. On Tuesday, the actress posted an adorable shot, in which daughter Malti Marie can be seen curled up in Priyanka Chopra's lap. In another picture, the actress can be seen looking at the camera. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post: "Our first trip to the Big Apple." She added a heart-eyed emoji and an evil eye emoji to the post. In no time, Priyanka Chopra's post was flooded with heart emojis.

See the post shared by Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a daughter via surrogacy this year. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the star couple shared a statement in January. The statement read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Matrix 4, will next be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel, which will be the actress' second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas.