'All Is Not Well With Our World,' Says Priyanka Chopra At UN General Assembly, Shares A Pic With Malala Yousafzai

Priyanka Chopra spoke at a conference at The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday, as a representative of UNICEF. In her opening remarks at a conference, she said that it is important for the leaders to come together to safeguard the "foundation of a just world that we fought for." She also added that even though "all is not well" with the world, there is a plan that can fix it - "UN Sustainable Development Goals". Priyanka shared a clip of her speaking at the event, "We meet today at a critical point at our world, at a time when global solidarity is more important as countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the COVID-19, as the climate crisis affects lives, as conflicts rage; as poverty, displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of a just world that we fought for, for such a long time. And as we all know, all is not well with our world, but these crises did not happen by chance. But they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan. The UN Sustainable Development Goals, a to do list for the world," Priyanka Chopra said in her address.

Priyanka Chopra also shared pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with Malala Yousafzai, Amanda Gorman and others. Sharing the post, she wrote a long note that read, "Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of @unicef, gave me real pause. At the top of this year's agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDG's a reality, and we don't have a moment to lose." In her note, she also thanked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for inviting her, "A special thank you to Secretary-General @antonioguterres for having me today."

She added, "The second moment I had the privilege of participating was the Transforming Education Summit. It's hard to believe that nearly 2/3 of children across the low- middle- and high-income countries cannot read and comprehend a simple story. The system has failed them. As the US Secretary of Education @seccardona put it so candidly, education is the great equalizer, but if we continue to do what we have done, we are going to get what we have gotten. We owe every child this basic birthright, an equal chance to learn and reach their full potential." She concluded by writing, "And as the incredible Amanda Gorman said, 'I dare you to shape our fate. Above all, I dare you to do good, so that the world might be great.'"

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Citadel and It's All Coming Back To Me.