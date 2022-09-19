Nick Jonas Celebrated His 30th Birthday With Priyanka Chopra And Friends At His 'Favorite Place.' See Pics

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Nick Jonas, who celebrated his 30th birthday on September 16, has offered a glimpse of the celebrations. The birthday bash was hosted by his lovely wife, Priyanka Chopra, at his "favourite place in the world" the Scottsdale National Golf Club. In attendance were Nick's parents, his brothers Joe, Frankie and Kevin and Nick's friends. Seeing the video, it seems that the singer's day started with golf and ended with a lavish party at night. In the video, everyone can be seen in white outfits except the birthday boy, who looks handsome in a black and white co-ord set. Also, a speech by Nick's father, Kevin Jonas Sr, with the singer's childhood picture on a projector in the background. Priyanka gave a warm hug to her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Nick Jonas wrote a long note thanking his wife Priyanka Chopra for making "every moment special" and making him feel loved. He wrote, "Incredible weekend celebrating my 30th with friends and family at my favorite place in the world Scottsdale National Golf Club. Thank you @priyankachopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making me feel so loved. You are a treasure. And to everyone else thanks for all the birthday loved. Means so much. #letsgetit"

Priyanka Chopra has also shared a similar video on her Instagram handle, but with a different note. She wrote, "Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas. This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husband's 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ's friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy." In her note, she also thanked the staff of Scottsdale National Gold Club, she wrote, "@scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man. Bob and Renee your grace is obvious with how your team looks after us. Keisha, Shaun, chef Mel, Kristin, Jamie, Matias, Zach, Tom, Reggie, chris, Jim, and everyone else! You rock!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 and are parents to a daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.