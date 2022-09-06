Priyanka Chopra Plays With Her Daughter Malti Marie In This New Pic, Calls Her 'My Whole Heart'

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has been treating her Insta family to new pictures of her with her baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Speaking of which, the actress made her fans' Tuesday morning pleasant by sharing an adorable image on her Instagram stories. In the image, the actress can be seen playing with her daughter sitting on a couch. Priyanka can be seen laughing as she lifts her daughter in the air. As usual, she has covered Malti Marie's face with a white heart emoticon. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as "My whole," followed by a heart emoticon.

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of her baby dancing to the song Genda Phool from the movie Delhi 6. In the captions, she wrote, "Saturday mornings be like...". Check out the post below:



A few weeks ago, she shared pictures on her Instagram handle as she enjoyed her time with her daughter. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Love like no other," followed by a heart emoticon.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January this year. However, they brought her home after "100 plus days" as the baby was in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). Posting a picture of her daughter on Instagram, she wrote a long note sharing, that their "little girl is finally home". An excerpt from her note read, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her kitty - Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me and Jee Le Zaraa.