This Is What Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie's Saturday Morning Looked Like

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture of her daughter. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying every moment with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and never misses to give a sneak peek. On Saturday, the actress shared an adorable video of her daughter enjoying the song Genda Phool from the movie Delhi 6, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. In the video, Malti Marie is sitting on her mom Priyanka's lap, looking cute in a floral print pink outfit and a matching bow headband. In the caption, the 40-year-old actress wrote, "Saturday mornings be like... (music, baby and love-struck emoticons). Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Farhan Akhtar and Dia Mirza dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Also, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself jet skiing amid the breathtaking view. Sharing the post, she wrote, "So unnecessary," followed by a laughing emoticon.

Here have a look:

Priyanka Chopra keeps offering sneak peeks of her days with daughter Malti Marie. A few days ago, she shared several adorable pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as: "Love like no other," followed by heart emoticons.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January this year via surrogacy. Announcing the news, she shared a post that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Citadel and It's All Coming Back To Me.