'I Was Like A Dead Body, Zoned Out': Samay Raina Opens Up About <i>India's Got Latent</i> Row Days After Viral <i>Still Alive</i> Set

Days after Samay Raina released his stand-up special Still Alive on YouTube, the comedian sat down for a one-on-one conversation with podcaster Vaibhav Munjal on his channel Chalchitra Talks where he opened up about how life changed after the India's Got Latent controversy.

In February 2025, Samay Raina drew massive backlash after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia sparked outrage with comments about parents and sex on his popular YouTube show India's Got Latent. After the clip went viral on social media, there were protests, debates, and even FIRs against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and other panellists.

In a new podcast on The Longest Interview with Vaibhav Munjal, Samay Raina said writing Still Alive "healed" him. This interview, in fact, was recorded at Mumbai's Habitat -- run by the comic's friend Balraj Ghai -- where India's Got Latent was also shot.

"I'm like this today because of that (writing Still Alive). Balraj has seen me. I was like a dead body. I was just zoned out. I was just looking around. Just depersonalised, detached from the world. Just looking at people smiling and feeling like s**t," he added.

The comic said that after Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for his comments, his lawyer also asked him to release an apology video. Despite several attempts, Samay Raina was unable to record an apology.

"I recorded that apology nine times... At that time, I was just doing whatever people were saying. I was just f***ed," he said.

The comic said he hit his lowest when Balraj Ghai could not accompany him to Canada for his shows because he didn't have a visa.

"Ten days, 10 shows and it was minus 27 degrees Celsius. We were in Edmonton, Calgary and I was dead at that time. I was just crying all the time. I was just f****ng demotivated. I would just be in my room."

Samay Raina called Still Alive, which he wrote in two months, "my work till date". "Itna pain tha... Warna special likhne ke liye saal, do saal lagte hain. Do mahine mein likh ke, ready karke, tight karke, tour kar diya (I was in so much pain... Otherwise it takes a year or two to write a special. I wrote this special in two months, readied it, tightened it, and went on tour with it)" he said.

The comic said several comics, including Vir Das and Tanmay Bhat, helped him navigate the controversy. If Vir Das asked him to "write it all down", Tanmay Bhat -- who was scared for the young comedian -- was in constant touch with him over phone.

Playing guitar and poker also "saved" him, added Samay Raina.

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