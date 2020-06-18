'He Showed Me The Moon Through His Telescope': Shraddha Kapoor's Memories Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput with Shraddha Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput "danced to his own tune," wrote his Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor in an Instagram post on Thursday, adding that he showed her the moon through his heavy-duty telescope during a get-together at his home. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at home on Sunday - police say he died by suicide - and Shraddha Kapoor was one of the few film fraternity members to attend his funeral the next day. Shraddha was also one of the few - very few - celebrities not to immediately share a tribute to her co-star, for which she was trolled online. She's shared one now and, clearly, waiting to gather your thoughts to write something meaningful makes a difference.

Shraddha Kapoor accompanied her words with a picture of a framed photo of herself and Sushant Singh Rajput from Chhichhore, which she has appositely placed with a print of Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night - Sushant was deeply interested in science and astrophysics, and spent much of his time stargazing through his Meade 14'' LX600 That he bought so he could see the rings of Saturn. Shraddha also shared a picture of a book Sushant gave her - The Secret Principles of Genius - in the flyleaf of which he had written to her, "Genius is in the ways of seeing. How you choose to see is beautiful."

Shraddha Kapoor started her post with these anguished words: "Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant! Dearest Sush! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune!"

"I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul into his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment! During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see its exquisite beauty up close! He wanted to share that feeling!" the actress added.

Shraddha also recalled the time when she and other stars from Chhichhore visited Sushant Singh Rajput's home in Patna and were left "awestruck" by the beauty of nature around his house. "Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Patna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us - he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way! He was truly one of a kind... I'll miss you, dearest Sush. Shine on...Sushant Singh Rajput."

Shraddha Kapoor, along with Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon, received backlash online for not having written about the actor the very day he died like many others in Bollywood. That both had a deeper connection with him was made amply clear by their presence at the funeral, which not just silenced the trolls but also completely changed the social media narrative. Sushant Singh Rajput's other Chhichhore co-star Varun Sharma and his Kai Po Che! co-star Rajkummar Rao were also present at the funeral along with filmmakers Dinesh Vijan, who directed Sushant in Raabta, and Abhishek Kapoor, who worked with Sushant in Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath.

Shraddha Kapoor at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral.

Kriti Sanon photographed at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral.

Sushant Singh Rajput, star of films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che! and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, was last seen in Netflix's Drive.