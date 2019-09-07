Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor And Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Gets An Impressive Start

A still from Chhichhore. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Chhichhore opened in theaters on Friday and it had a great start. The film collected an impressive sum of Rs 7.32 crore on its opening day, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, he revealed that the film which is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, "witnessed a bug turnaround in evening and night" and that a major section of its impressive box office performance could be attributed to the film's strong word of mouth publicity.

Sharing the film's box office report on Saturday, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1. Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3. Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri Rs 7.32 cr. India biz."

#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri 7.32 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2019

Chhichhore has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best-known for directing the 2016 hit film Dangal, and it has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Other than Shraddha and Sushant, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Chhichhore showcases the story of a few college students and how their lives undergo major changes. The film depicts the story of their lives as college students and middle-aged people. The only common factor is their friendship. Film's director Nitesh Tiwari had earlier described the film as a "crazy cast gathers to tell a timeless tale of timepass."

