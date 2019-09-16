Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 10: Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Inches Closer To 100 Crore Bounty

Sushant, Naveen and Tahir in a still from Chhichhore. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore is ruling the box office. The film "refuses to slow down" as it managed to earn over Rs 10 crore on Sunday, bringing the overall collections to Rs 94.06 crore, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Despite facing competition from new film Dream Girl, it appears that Chhichhore might join Rs 100 crore club in coming days. Sharing the phenomenal box office performance of the film, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Chhichhore refuses to slow down... Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent (Dream Girl) but the incredible business clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the box office... [Week 2] Friday 5.34 crore, Saturday 9.42 crore, Sunday 10.47 crore. Total: Rs 94.06 crore. India business."

Take a look:

#Chhichhore refuses to slow down... Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: Rs 94.06 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh compared the week-wise performance of Chhichhore and stated that the film has the potential to challenge the lifetime business of Sushant's 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which is the actor's highest grossing film till now. "Chhichhore business at a glance...Week 1: Rs 68.83 crore, Weekend 2: Rs 25.23 crore, Total: Rs 94.06 crore. Chhichhore has the potential to challenge *lifetime business* of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (Sushant Singh Rajput's highest grossing film) in coming days. India business. Super-hit," he tweeted.

#Chhichhore biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 68.83 cr

Weekend 2: Rs 25.23 cr

Total: Rs 94.06 cr

#Chhichhore has the potential to challenge *lifetime biz* of #MSDhoni: #TheUntoldStory [#SushantSinghRajput's highest grossing film] in coming days.#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Chhichhore showcases the lives of a group of friends and how it undergo major changes after they all graduate. Other than Sushant Singh Rajput, Chhichhore also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore opened in theatres on September 6.

