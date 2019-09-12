Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 6: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's Film Scores Rs 61 Crore (And Counting)

Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant and Shraddha in a still (courtesy taranadarsh )

Highlights 'Chhichhore' made over Rs 7 crore on Wednesday 'Chhichhore' will be joined by two new releases this Friday There's scope for the film to score the 100 crore bounty

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's new film Chhichhore has shown "consistency" with its weekday collections, pushing the six-day total to Rs 61 crore, wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Describing Chhichhore's box office run as a "winning streak", Mr Adarsh added the weekday numbers "increased" Chhichhore's probability of scoring the Rs 100 crore bounty. However, Chhichhore is Rs 40 crore away from the ambitious number and will be joined by new releases tomorrow. In his box office report card for Chhichhore, here's what Mr Adarsh said: "Chhichhore continues its winning streak... The super-strong hold on weekdays increases its chances of hitting Rs 100 cr... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr, Wed 7.20 cr. Total: Rs 61.33 cr. #India biz."

This Friday, Chhichhore will be joined by two much-awaited movies - Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy Dream Girl and courtroom drama Section 375, starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha.

Chhichhore is Nitesh Tiwari's first directorial project after Dangal. Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, Chhichhore's multi-dimensional cast also includes names such as Tahir Raj Bhasin and Varun Sharma. The film is based on how a group of college buddies reunite years later and revisit old memories as one of their friends battles death at the hospital.

Chhichhore marks Sushant's second film this year after Sonchiriya, which turned out to be a box office dud. Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in Prabhas' Saaho, which reportedly made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, opened to middling reviews and received decent box office response.

