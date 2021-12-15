Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Will Release In China. See Details

A promotional poster of Chhichhore. (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh )

National Award-winning film Chhichhore, which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in one of the lead roles, is en route China. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will release in Chinese theatres on January 7 next year, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As per Taran Adarsh, Chhichhore will open in approximately 11,000 screens in over 100 cities. "CHHICHHORE' to release in China... #Chhichhore - the film that won hearts and #BO - will release in #China on 7 Jan 2022... Opens at approx 11,000 screens (100+ cities)," read a tweet shared by Taran Adarsh on Wednesday. Chhichhore, which released on September 6 in 2019, made over Rs 7 crore on its first day and crossed Rs 100 crore mark after two weeks in India.

The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, Mohammad Samad, Gautam Ahuja and Adarsh Gautam in pivotal roles.

See Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Chhichhore showcases the story of a few college students and how their lives undergo major changes. The film is divided into two parts, depicting the story of the group of friends as college students and middle-aged people. The only common factor is their friendship.

Last year, Chhichhore won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The award was presented by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to film's director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan in October this year. The filmmakers had dedicated the award to Sushant Singh Rajput, who died last year.

Bollywood films have always received popularity in China. In the past too, movies like Salman Khan's Sultan, Aamir Khan's Dangal, Thugs Of Hindostan, 3 Idiots and PK and Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman made their ways to Chinese theatres and were well-received. Other films from India which released in China in the past few years are Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Andhadhun, Baahubali 2, Kabali and Enthiran.