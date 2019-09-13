Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 7: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's Film 'En Route' Rs 100 Crore

Chhichhore Box Office: Varun and Sushant in a still (courtesy taranadarsh )

Highlights 'Chhichhore' is Nitesh Tiwari's first directorial project after 'Dangal' 'Chhichhore' scored Rs 7.50 crore on Thursday 'Chhichhore' is on its way to Rs 100 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's new film Chhichhore is a huge hit with the masses. Surprisingly, Chhichhore has picked up pace with each passing day over the week, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Thursday, Chhichhore recorded a score of Rs 7.50 crore, which is higher than its Day 2 and Day 6 numbers. In its first week, Chhichhore witnessed "fantastic" box office numbers and wrapped the week with as much as Rs 68.83 crore, with which the film inched closer to the ambitious Rs 100 crore bounty. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Chhichhore surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... Packs a fantastic total in Week 1... En route Rs 100 cr... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr, Wed 7.20 cr, Thu 7.50 cr. Total: Rs 68.83 cr. India biz. HIT."

In his post, Mr Adarsh added: "Chhichhore Day 7 [Thu] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and Day 6 [Wed]... Power of solid content... Excellent trending!"

Taran Adarsh also shared the opening week business of a few 2019 films, which scored on similar lines and Uri: The Surgical Strike tops the list with Rs 71 crore. Next in ranking are Luka Chuppi, Chhichhore, Badlaand thenArticle 15.

Last Friday, Chhichhore arrived in theatres to compete with films like Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and Prabhas' Saaho at the box office. This Friday, Chhichhore was joined by two much-awaited movies - Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy Dream Girl and courtroom drama Section 375, starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha.

Chhichhoreis Nitesh Tiwari's first directorial project afterDangal.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.