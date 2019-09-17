Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 11: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's Film Is A 'Champ' With Rs 98 Crore

Chhichhore Box Office: A still from the movie (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'Chhichhore' made Rs 4 crore on Monday On its second Sunday, 'Chhichhore' made Rs 10 crore 'Chhichhore' is expected to touch Rs 100 crore with today's collections

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Chhichhore may have been joined by new releases last Friday but it continues its slow and steady performance at the box office. Chhichhore, which hit screens on September 6, has recorded an impressive score of over Rs 98 crore in 11 days in theatres, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Chhichhore is a box office champ... Inches closer to Rs 100 cr mark... Maintains a strong grip on [second] Mon... This one's not going to slow down soon... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr. Total: Rs 98.08 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh wrote in his Instagram post.

Chhichhore, which took off on a relatively slow note, has been consistent with its box office performance, resulting in Rs 50 crore in five days, Rs 75 crore in nine days and now, predictably Rs 100 crore in 12 days. "Will cross Rs 100 cr mark on Day 12 [second Tue]," wrote Taran Adarsh and added: "Super-hit".

Here's a detailed progress report of Chhichhore:

Chhichhore was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl and Akshaye Khanna's courtroom drama Section 375. In his earlier box office reports for Chhichhore, Mr Adarsh had reiterated that Rs 100 crore is not too far for the movie.

Chhichhore is Nitesh Tiwari's first directorial project after Dangal. Chhichhore is the story of how a rowdy group of college buddies reunite years later and revisit old memories as one of their friends battles death at the hospital.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.