Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 12: Rs 102 Crore For Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's Film

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's new film is yet to complete two weeks at the box office and it has already hit a century on the box office pitch. "Chhichhore is 100 not out," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who Instagrammed that the college comedy has made over Rs 100 crore during its 12-day stay at the box office. Mr Adarsh added that it's a celebratory achievement for a "mid-sized" film like Chhichhore, which is mostly dependent on content than star-power. "Solid trending - despite a strong opponent - increases its chances of sustaining at the box office till the biggies arrive [2 Oct]... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: Rs 102.19 cr. India biz."

Last week, Chhichhore was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl (which Mr Adarsh refers to as the "strong opponent") and Akshaye Khanna's courtroom drama Section 375. This Friday, Sushant and Shraddha's film will be joined by Chiranjeevi's multilingual film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and also War, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

The Chhichhore have 100 crore reasons to smile now.

In his box office report card for Chhichhore, Taran Adarsh added: "Valid observation: Rs 100 cr is not the yardstick to gauge the success of a film... However, it should be celebrated when mid-sized films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi, Stree, Badhaai Ho, Uri, Kabir Singh and Chhichhore hit century... Content is king and audiences are king makers!"

In another post, Mr Adarsh jotted down the numbers of days the above mentioned films required to breach the Rs 100 crore barrier.

Chhichhore is Nitesh Tiwari's first directorial project after Dangal.

