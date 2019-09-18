Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is Unstoppable At Rs 59 Crore

Ayushmann and Nushrat in Dream Girl. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Dream Girl earned over Rs 4 crore on Tuesday The film also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor The film has been directed by Raaj Shaandilya

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Dream Girl is performing really well at the box office. The film, which opened in theaters on Friday, collected over Rs 4 crore on the fifth day of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Dream Girl might even cross Rs 70 crore mark soon, stated Taran Adarsh. Sharing the film's box office collection, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Dream Girl is a hit... Refuses to slow down... Eyes Rs 70 crore+ total... Business in Week 2 - when it faces multiple new movies - is pivotal, will give an idea of its lifetime business... Friday 10.05 crore, Saturday 16.42 crore, Sunday 18.10 crore, Monday 7.43 crore, Tuesday 7.40 crore. Total: Rs 59.40 crore. India business."

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#DreamGirl is a HIT... Refuses to slow down... Eyes Rs 70 cr+ total... Biz in Week 2 - when it faces multiple new movies - is pivotal, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr. Total: Rs 59.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2019

Earlier, Taran Adarsh shared the opening weekend performances of Ayushmann Khurrana's films including Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and AndhaDhun. Comparing the films' opening weekend collections, he wrote that Dream Girl has topped the list, followed by Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and AndhaDhun. The list also included Ayushmann's 2017 films Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Karamveer Singh, who picks a 'dial a friend' job, where he speaks to people as Puja. Not only this, he also plays female mythological characters such as Sita, Radha and Draupadi for local stage shows in the film.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji, Dream Girl also features Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.

