Ananya Panday Celebrates Dream Girl 2's Box Office Success: 'My First Century'

Picture was posted by Ananya Panday. (Courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday is over the moon ever since her film Dream Girl 2 entered the coveted 100-crore club globally. Celebrating the grand feet with her fans, the actress shared a BTS video from the movie on her Instagram feed along with a poster of the film with 100 Cr and counting written on it. Sharing the post, she wrote "My first century!! it's not just about the number (which I do admit feels great) but it's also proof of the love #DreamGirl2 has gotten from the audiences which I'm forever grateful for. Thank you to EVERYONE who made it possible."

Her post received big love from her childhood bff Suhana Khan, who wrote, "Love you," below the post. Maheep Kapoor gushed, "Congratulations Anne."

See her post below:

To mark the occasion, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video where he is seen enjoying the film's box-office success with his fans. He hosted a special party for them to express his gratitude. Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "Celebrating the success of #DreamGirl2 with my biggest cheerleaders. Sending 100 crore love and beyond your way!"

Here's what Ayushmann Khurrana posted:

Last week, film producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a Dream Girl 2 success bash at her Mumbai residence. The film's lead actor pair Ayushmanna Khurrana and Ananya Panday attended the party in their party best.

Here is how they looked on the party night:

Dream Girl 2 opened to largely average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 1.5 star out of 5 and he wrote, "To the credit of Ayushmann Khurrana, he never gives the impression that he is on a sinking ship. He does not hold back one bit even when the writing lets him down. Manjot Singh, when the script permits, soldiers on gamely and lends the lead actor some support. "

The first installment of the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it was produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the second installment of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Panday.