Nushrratt Bharuccha Serves Major Summer Fashion Goals In Blue Flared Pants And White Cropped Blazer

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is making headlines not only with her stellar performances in her recent film Chhorii 2 but also with her effortlessly chic style.
The star is currently busy with her promotional spree, where she has been showcasing a variety of stylish outfits. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures donning an uber-cool stylish look. Her most recent fashion post on social media is serving major fashion goals, and we all are in for the inspiration.
In the pictures, Nushrratt embraced a fresh, cool-girl aesthetic in a crisp white cropped blazer, which she paired with blue flared pants. The blazer is an ideal pick for a summer wardrobe with its unique design details. The tailored blazer, with cropped detailings, transformed into a white sheer shirt underneath. The star paired it with blue flared pants, looking gorgeous as ever. The star accessorised her look with golden bangles, a golden choker and strappy heels. For her makeup, she went with her subtle-glam makeup with lots of blush and highlighter, shimmery eyelids, mascara-laden lashes, winged liner, and nude lips. The star completed her hair by styling it in soft waves, letting them all open, cascading down the back.
