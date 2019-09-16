Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Packs A Fantastic Total' Of Rs 44 Crore

Ayushmann and Annu Kapoor in a still from Dream Girl. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights The film opened in theaters on Friday Dream Girl collected Rs 18.10 crore on Sunday alone Dream Girl earned Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day

Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is performing exceptionally well at the box office and in the words of Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is "setting the box office on fire." The film, which opened in theaters on Friday, has collected a whopping sum of Rs 44.57 crore within three days of its release. Dream Girl earned Rs 18.10 crore on Sunday alone. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film is trending better than Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, which had collected Rs 32.94 crore, Rs 32.27 crore and Rs 35.73 crore, respectively, within three days of their releases.

Sharing the film's box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Dream Girl runs riot at the BO... Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on on Day 2 and 3... Trends better than Raazi [Rs 32.94 cr], Stree [Rs 32.27 cr] and Uri [Rs 35.73 cr]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: Rs 44.57 cr. India biz."

#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO... Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on on Day 2 and 3... Trends better than #Raazi [ 32.94 cr], #Stree [ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [35.73 cr]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: 44.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Taran Adarsh also shared the opening weekend collections of Ayushmann Khurrana's other films. Badhaai Ho leads the list with an opening weekend collection of Rs 45.70 crore, while Dream Girl occupies the second spot on the list, with a collection of Rs 44.57 crore. Article 15 and AndhaDhun rank third and fourth on the list, respectively.

Dream Girl depicts the story of Karamveer Singh, who plays female mythological characters in local stage shows and lives a double life as Puja, who speaks to people as their phone-pal for a living. The film also features Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.