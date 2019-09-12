Ayushmann Khurrana Explains Why His Dream Girl Character Is 'Unique And Quirky'

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Dream Girl. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana, who stars in new film Dream Girl, says that his role as Puja in the film is not only "unique" but also "quirky." In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 34-year-old actor revealed he finds his onscreen role in Dream Girl quite interesting because it is connected to the "roots" and said: "It was unique in a way because it's going back to the roots. Traditionally, in Ram Leela and all these folklore, plays or theatre, most of the actors who play female characters are males. This is the story about that guy. And for some reason, his father is not that proud of the fact that he's playing a girl in Ram Leela."

"But he is gifted - he can talk in two voices, both male and female and he utilises this talent of his and joins a call centre. Some men fall in love with him and it is about how he deals with the situation. Not only is it unique, but also quirky at the same time," added Ayushmann.

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann plays the role of Lokesh Bhat, who picks a 'dial a friend' job, where he speaks to people as Puja. Not only this, he also plays female mythological characters such as Radha, Sita and Draupadi for local stage shows in the film.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji and directed by Raaj Shaandilya, Dream Girl also features Nushrat Bharucha, who plays the role of Ayushmann's girlfriend in the film, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh.

The much-awaited film will open in theatres tomorrow.

