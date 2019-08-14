Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana's BTS Video Will Leave You In Splits

Ayushmann in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: nushratbharucha)

Highlights Nushrat Bharucha shared a BTS video featuring Ayushmann Ayushmann can be seen getting dressed as a female character in clip Nushrat hilariously called Ayushmann as "Aayushi"

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest BTS video from the sets of his upcoming film Dream Girl will definitely leave you in splits. In the video, shared by his Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen getting ready for his role as Radha (female mythological character). His look and expressions are making the video epic but what makes it more hilarious is his comparison of nathni, a type of jewellery, to bullockcart. LOL. In the viral clip, Nushrat Bharucha can be seen teasing Ayushmann Khurrana over wearing heavy jewellery. When Nushrat asked Ayushmann about the nathni, he replied: "Why do you guys even wear this nathni? It feels like a bullockcart." Later, he joked that he is not wearing heels as his Krishna is "shorter" than him. Going by the video, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Ayushmann Khurrana can play any character like a pro.

Sharing the video, Nushrat Bharucha called Ayushamnn his co-actress "Ayushi" and wrote: "Meet my #DreamGirl co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana... Oops, co-actress Aayushi. #BTS #13KoMainTeri."

Excited much to watch the video? Check it out:

Ayushamann Khurrana, who recently won National Award for Best Actor for his 2018 film AndhaDhun, has been garnering a whole lot of praise since the trailer of Dream Girl dropped on the Internet. Check it out:

Dream Girl also features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh. The film revolves around the story of Lokesh Bhat (played by Ayushmann), who picks a 'dial a friend' job, where he speaks to people as Puja. He also plays female mythological characters such as Radha, Sita and Draupadi for local stage shows.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji and directed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film is slated release on September 13.

