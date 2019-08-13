National Award Winners Ayushmann Khurrana And Vicky Kaushal Thank The Bachchans For Congratulatory Notes

Ayushmann And Vicky shared the National Awards for Best Actor. (Courtesy: Instagram)

It's a special day for National Award winners Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal as the actors received hand-written notes and bouquets from Amitabh and his wife Jaya Bachchan, who congratulated the stars on their achievements. Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana share the Best Actor award for their work in Uri: The Surgical Strike and AndhaDhun respectively. Sharing the proud moments with their fans on social media, Ayushmann and Vicky posted photos of the notes and bouquets and thanked Mr and Mrs Bachchan for their gestures. In his note to Ayushmann Khurrana, Big B wrote: "On your National Award, greetings and wishes for many more to follow" while the excerpt from Amitabh Bachchan's letter to Vicky Kaushal read: "A most deserving National Award... Keep up the good work."

Sharing the photos of notes, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya mam" while Ayushmann captioned it in Hindi: "Iss sadi ke mahanayak se jab aapko rashtriya puraskar milne ki uplabdhi par prashansa milti hai toh woh rashtriya puraskar se kum nahi hoti. Dhanyawad Amitabh sir Jaya ma'am."

Here are the aforementioned photos:

A screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

After winning the award, Vicky Kaushal, who played the role of an army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike, wrote: "Words might fall short to describe the happiness I'm feeling right now" while Ayushmann Khurrana said: "Today's honour is a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place." Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of a young man pretending to be visually impaired in AndhaDhun.

The National Award winners this year also include Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Check out full list of winners here.

