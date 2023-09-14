Ayushmann Khurrana Dancing His Heart Out Is A Whole Mood. Courtesy - Ekta Kapoor

Still from the video shared by Ekta Kapoor. (Courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Happy Birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor, who is basking in the success of his latest box office outing Dream Girl 2, turns 38 today. Love and wishes are pouring in from all corners. But film producer Ekta Kapoor's birthday wish stands apart. The director-producer has shared a throwback video of Ayushmann dancing to Lehmber Hussainpuri's Sadi Gali from the film Tanu Weds Manu. Ayushmann's wife, filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap, is seen standing nearby and admiring her husband's savvy dance moves. We can also spot Ayushmann's Dream Girl 2 co-star Ananya Panday in the frame. The video is from the success party of Dream Girl 2, which was hosted by Ekta Kapoor on September 6. In the caption, she wrote, “Happie birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana!!! I am sure you will have a goood one!! It's four years of Dream Girl 1 and also dream girls/boys. Bday!!!!!!”

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap's special post for her soulmate, Ayushmann Khurrana, screamed love from a mile away. She shared a series of mushy pictures with the actor. While Ayushmann looked dapper in a black kurta pyjama, Tahira wore a gorgeous multi-colour saree. “Happy birthday soulmate, Ayushmann Khurrana, love you so much! You are the only one for whom I can dance till 4 in the morning and which we did! Even though my legs were wobbly beyond a point but Basanti didn't stop!! You bring so much happiness to everyone around you. There is just no one like you! Haal-e-dil elaan karti hun i loveeee you! Yours truly lover girl,” read the caption.

Replying to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana commented: “Thank you for making this birthday so special, you khoobsoorat [beautiful] soul.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 has entered the 100 crore club at the domestic box office. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.