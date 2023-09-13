Dream Girl 2 100 Crore Party: OG Star Nushrratt Bharuccha Celebrates With Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday

Ayushmann - Ananya and Nushrratt at the party

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 has 100 reasons to smile as the movie entered the 100 crore club at the domestic box office amid Gadar 2 and Jawan waves. The makers of the film hosted a grand party on Tuesday evening to celebrate the success of the movie in Mumbai. Last week the producer of the movie Ekta Kapoor hosted another bash. The lead cast of the movie Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, supporting actors like Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Manjot Singh also attended the Tuesday party. Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in the first installment of the movie, attended the party. Among the guests, Rajkummar Rao, Sharman Joshi, Chunky Panday, Shekhar Suman, Mukesh Chhabra marked their presence at the party.

Starting with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's OOTN. Ayushmann Khurrana was dressed in a beige-coloured blazer and black pants. Ananya Panday wore a lehenga with a bardot top. She looked pretty as she tied her hair in a neat bun. Ananya opted for minimal jewellery. The lead pair posed for the shutterbugs and they were also pictured with the director of the movie Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked ravishing as she rocked a dazzling gown.

Take a look at her picture:

Rajkummar Rao wore a black shirt and Sharman Joshi turned up in a blue shirt. The actors hugged each other on the red carpet, giving the shutterbugs a moment to capture.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Annu Kapoor, who plays Jagjit Singh in the movie, turned up in a blue suit. Take a look at his picture here:

We also spotted Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife at the party. They twin in black. Take a look at the picture here:

Film veteran Asrani, who plays Yusuf Ali Salim Khan in the movie, came to attend the party. Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday was all smiles for the camera. He posed with Rajpal Yadav in front of the shutterbugs. Take a look at the pictures here:

Mush alert - popular television couple Kashmera Shah and husband Krushna Abhishek indulged in PDA on the red carpet.

Actor Darshan Kumar, Sunil Grover, Shekhar Suman, Sunny Singh and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also attended the party. Take a look at the pictures here:

Dream Girl 2 opened to largely average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "To the credit of Ayushmann Khurrana, he never gives the impression that he is on a sinking ship. He does not hold back one bit even when the writing lets him down. Manjot Singh, when the script permits, soldiers on gamely and lends the lead actor some support. "

The first installment of the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it was produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the second installment of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Panday.