Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui And Others At Bigg Boss 17 Success Party

Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande (L), Munawar Faruqui (R) at the party.

New day, new party for Bigg Boss 17 contestants. A Bigg Boss 17 success party was hosted in Mumbai last night and almost all the contestants of the season attended it except Anurag Dobhal and KhanZaadi, who were also MIA from the show's finale. The show's host Salman Khan was also MIA from the party but his brother Arbaaz Khan attended the party. Arbaaz, who occasionally joined Salman on the show this season, was accompanied by wife Shura Khan. This season's winner Munawar Faruqui was all smiles at the bash. Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain posed together.

Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra were all smiles at the party.

Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar greeted the paparazzi like this.

Samarth Jurel clicked at the success bash.

Tehelka and Arun Mashetty were also clicked at the success party.

Aoora, who was a wild card contestant, also attended the party.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma posed together at the party.

Rinku Dhawan was also clicked at the party.

Arbaaz Khan was pictured with wife Shura Khan at the party.

Krushna Abhishek also attended last night's party.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 winner was comedian Munawar Faruqui. Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. Mannara Chopra was in the top 3, while Arun Mashettey and TV star Ankita Lokhande reached the top 5 in the finals. The 17th season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15, 2023 with 17 contestants, also including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan. K-pop singer Aoora had joined the show as a wild card entrant. Salman Khan, hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.