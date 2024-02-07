After Abhishek Kumar's Post-Bigg Boss 17 Party, #MunAra Is Trending

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui at the party.

What happens at a party does manage to make its way to the Internet and if the party involves Bigg Boss contestants, we are talking viral-worthy pictures and videos. So, last night, Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar hosted a party in Mumbai and it was attended by his fellow contestants. Needless to say, pictures and videos are viral and one moment in particular, is trending a great deal. Mannara Chopra, who was one of the finalists, hugged and greeted the show's winner and her friend Munawar Faruqui at the party. The two posed together and the Internet found its moment of the day. On X (earlier known as Twitter), #MunAra has been trending all day (an amalgamation of Mannara and Munawar's names).

"They look so happy together. PS I just like their love-hate friendship and Mannara ko sirf Munawar hi samajhta hai," wrote a user.

"I like their love-hate friendship," another post on X read.

Another post read, "Damn! That was some real chemistry #MunAra."

"Munawar-Mannara real chemistry," another X user wrote sharing the video.

"This hug >>," added another one.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Mannara Chopra summed up her bond with Munawar and she said, "For me, Munawar is like family. I have considered him a true friend, and even he has helped me a lot on the show. Maine show mein jitni bhi dostiyaan ki hain, woh sab dil se hi ki hain (whichever friendships I formed in the show were from the heart)."

Mannara Chopra's film credits include Rouge, Prema Geema Jantha Nai, Jakkanna, Thikka and Sita, to name a few.