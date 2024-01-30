Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra On Her Bond With Munawar Faruqui - 'He Is Like Family'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mm_munara )

Reality show Bigg Boss season 17's finale was held on Sunday night where Munawar Faruqui emerged as winner after beating Abhishek Kumar. Mannara Chopra, who happens to be global star Priyanka Chopra's cousin, came third in the race. Though Mannara could not lift the trophy, she told E Times that she is happy to be the "winner amongst the girls." In an exclusive chat with E Times, Mannara Chopra talked about her bond with Bigg Boss winner for this season Munawar Faruqui. She said, "For me, Munawar is like family. I have considered him a true friend, and even he has helped me a lot on the show. Maine show mein jitni bhi dostiyaan ki hain, woh sab dil se hi ki hain (whichever friendships I formed in the show were from the heart)."

Earlier, after coming out of the house, she interacted with the media about her bond with Munawar Faruqui and her differences with Ankita Lokhande.

When asked if she feels that she reached the top three because of Munawar, she said, "I didn't reach here with anyone's help. I also played the game, and during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, I was mostly given favourable feedback. When I was incorrect, I was told, and Salman Khan helped me. I played the game honestly, and as a result, I reached here."

Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss. He defeated co-contestant Abhishek Kumar to win the finale, taking home a coveted trophy and a cash prize of ₹ 50 lakh.