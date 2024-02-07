A Bigg Boss 17 Reunion (Plus Orry): Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui Had This Much Fun At Abhishek Kumar's Party

Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar pictured dancing.

Abhishek Kumar hosted a party for his friends in Mumbai last night and the guest list mostly included his fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestants. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were MIA from the bash. So, who made it to the party?Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui. Orry, who is frequently spotted at celebrity parties, was also pictured at this one. At the party, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra danced together. The duo have also collaborated for a music video titled Saanware.

Another moment from the party also stole the show. It was Munawar and Mannara's reunion. The duo trended a great deal for their complicated relationship on the show. This is what we are talking about.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry lit up the party and how. Orry was at his unfiltered best at Abhishek Kumar's party in Mumbai. The Internet sensation was seen dancing his heart out on a...wait for it, bar table. Don't miss his dance moves and his typically OTT phone cover.

Ayesha Khan, who was a wild card contestant on the show, also received an invite to the party. Ayesha danced her heart out. We also got a glimpse of Navid Sole in the video.

Meanwhile,Bigg Boss 17 winner was comedian Munawar Faruqui. Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. Mannara Chopra was in the top 3, while Arun Mashettey and TV star Ankita Lokhande reached the top 5 in the finals. The 17th season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15, 2023 with 17 contestants, also including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan. K-pop singer Aoora had joined the show as a wild card entrant. Salman Khan, hosted the WeekendKa Vaar episodes.