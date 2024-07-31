Advertisement

Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat And Junaid Khan At Maharaj Success Party

"About last night," Maharaj director Siddharth P Malhotra wrote

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat And Junaid Khan At <i>Maharaj</i> Success Party
Inside the Maharaj success party. (courtesy: siddharthpmalhotra)
New Delhi:

Aamir Khan hosted a special party to celebrate the success of his son Junaid and his first Bollywood film last night. Junaid made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Maharaj this year. The film's director Siddharth P Malhotra shared inside pictures from the party on his Instagram stories. "Maharaj success party," he captioned the post. "Good times," he captioned the post and dropped heart emojis. Posting a picture with Aamir Khan on his Instagram story, the film's director wrote, "Always a fan for life... Loved him then. Love him even more now and forever."

See the photos from the party here:

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The photos from the party feature Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Reena Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Junaid Khan and Shalini Pandey. "About last night," Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, adding, "At the Junnu and Maharaj success party."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Maharaj  director dropped another picture and he wrote, "Thankyou for all the love everyone has given and is still giving to Junaid, Jaideep Ahlawat Sir, Shalini Pandey, Sharvari and the entire cast and crew of Maharaj. Watch on Netflix."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra, Maharaj also features Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. It has been backed by Yash Raj Films and it released on June 14 on Netflix. Set in the 1800s, Maharaj is inspired by true events and it showcases the story of a journalist, who is hailed as a hero after he decides to pursue challenging stories of truth and courage that question the society.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Maharaj, Maharaj Success Party, Juanid Khan
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Jennifer Aniston's Post For F.R.I.E.N.D.S Co-Star Lisa Kudrow: "Happy Birthday To This Superwoman"
Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat And Junaid Khan At <i>Maharaj</i> Success Party
The Reason Raj Kapoor Met Dimple Kapadia When She Was 12: "Was Suffering From Leprosy"
Next Article
The Reason Raj Kapoor Met Dimple Kapadia When She Was 12: "Was Suffering From Leprosy"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;