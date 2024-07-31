Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat And Junaid Khan At <i>Maharaj</i> Success Party

Aamir Khan hosted a special party to celebrate the success of his son Junaid and his first Bollywood film last night. Junaid made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Maharaj this year. The film's director Siddharth P Malhotra shared inside pictures from the party on his Instagram stories. "Maharaj success party," he captioned the post. "Good times," he captioned the post and dropped heart emojis. Posting a picture with Aamir Khan on his Instagram story, the film's director wrote, "Always a fan for life... Loved him then. Love him even more now and forever."

See the photos from the party here:

The photos from the party feature Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Reena Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Junaid Khan and Shalini Pandey. "About last night," Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, adding, "At the Junnu and Maharaj success party."

Maharaj director dropped another picture and he wrote, "Thankyou for all the love everyone has given and is still giving to Junaid, Jaideep Ahlawat Sir, Shalini Pandey, Sharvari and the entire cast and crew of Maharaj. Watch on Netflix."

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra, Maharaj also features Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. It has been backed by Yash Raj Films and it released on June 14 on Netflix. Set in the 1800s, Maharaj is inspired by true events and it showcases the story of a journalist, who is hailed as a hero after he decides to pursue challenging stories of truth and courage that question the society.